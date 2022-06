Vampire freestyle rapping, baby Colin Robinson growing up, the group opening a nightclub (Nadja's) to attract high-end food ("Rich humans are basically like veal, conceptually repulsive, but so buttery on the tongue"), and the return of all 37 of Nandor's dead wives.

It's the new season of everyone's favorite mockumentary vampire horror comedy, What We Do in the Shadows. Season 4 premiers on FX, July 12.