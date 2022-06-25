Watch as a van on a vehicle carrier destructively meets an underpass

I do not know why adding Smashmouth's All-Star to a dude getting brutally smacked by a cattle gate is so enthralling, but I've watched it over and over and can't stop laughing. I hope the gentleman was fine. READ THE REST
The "milk crate challenge" erupted a few weeks ago on Tik Tok; it consists of people attempting to ascend and descend a pyramidal staircase made of milk crates. Behold … As with various former loopy social-media challenges — such as the infamous "Tide Pod Challenge" — people have been injuring the crap out of themselves,… READ THE REST
As the name suggests, Kookslams is a curated collection of watersport noobs (aka kooks) getting slammed by waves, other kooks, immovable objects, and what-not. It may be the most apt metaphor for this year. Image: Instagram / Kookslams READ THE REST
It's summertime, and you know what that means? Unbearable heat waves are coming, and for some, they're already here! The only way for many people to sleep comfortably during the warmer months is by getting an air conditioner for their bedroom, but what about during the day when you need to cook in the kitchen or when you… READ THE REST
It takes a lot of hard work and discipline to build a web page for a company, freelance business, or product. The same goes when creating the mobile app version. You don't dislike the job; it's what you wanted a career as a developer in the first place, but if there's a way to make the conversion… READ THE REST
As the weather warms up, things tend to get more pungent, shall we say. One wrong move and the fridge gets left wide open, and you're stuck with a house that smells like trash and broken dreams. Even if something so drastic doesn't happen, smells pile up quickly, and it's challenging to part ways with them.… READ THE REST