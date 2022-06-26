Got a home repair project? This HD endoscope camera can give you a closer look

As much as you hate it, sometimes we have to search for things in places we never want to go, like the kitchen sink's drain, the dusty attic, or the spider-web-laden area underneath the house. Your shrieks might just bring music to their ears! But as much as we don't want to see what's in these dark, tight spots, it's often necessary to find sources of various issues, like clogs, infestations, and beyond.

Whether you work in the inspection industry or are simply a hands-on problem solver around the house, having a wireless HD endoscope camera like this one on hand can be a big life-saver. Not only is it flexible and easy to use, but it's built to use with your Android and iPhone or on Windows-based PCs and Macs, proving it to be incredibly compatible.

Whether you're used to gadgets like this or are new to it, handling this wireless endoscope camera is far from complicated. Its super-flexible, soft 16.5-foot cable can creep in and around tight spots, including under furniture, pipe systems, drains, and more. And on the device's tip is an HD camera with eight adjustable LED lights to help you get the clearest view possible.

Simply download and install the device's accompanying app, "WIFI Look," on your device from its manual's provided QR code, and you're all set to go. The live video will show up on your screen in real-time, allowing you to get to work immediately. From its simple, straightforward construction to its highly compatible design, it's no surprise the wireless HD endoscope camera has earned tons of praise online, including 4.5 out of 5 stars among verified customers.

See it all with the Wireless HD Endoscope Camera for just $39.99 — that's nearly 70% off its regular price.

Prices subject to change.