John Williams believes Indiana Jones 5 will be his last movie score

The lion's share of the praise regarding a film's craftsmanship typically falls on the shoulders of the lead actor or director. As one of the most collaborative mediums around, it's woefully unfortunate that several crucial members of a movie's production staff get overlooked. Depending on how savvy a fan is to the inner workings of the movie business, one could debate which unsung film profession doesn't get enough credit. One of the positions that will always garner acclaim from diehard cinephiles is the composer.

From Michael Giacchino and Danny Elfman to Hans Zimmer and Ennio Morricone, a talented film composer can turn an already polished picture into a sterling masterpiece. Due to his work on Star Wars, Superman, and Indiana Jones, John Williams might be the most iconic and celebrated composer in film history. However, like all good films, every story must come to an end. In an interview with AP News, Williams, who turned 90 in February, claims that his work on Indiana Jones 5 could be his proverbial swan song.

"At the moment I'm working on 'Indiana Jones 5,' which Harrison Ford — who's quite a bit younger than I am — I think has announced will be his last film," Williams says. "So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also." Ford, for the record, hasn't said that publicly. And Williams, who turned 90 in February, isn't absolutely certain he's ready to, either. "I don't want to be seen as categorically eliminating any activity," Williams says with a chuckle, speaking by phone from his home in Los Angeles. "I can't play tennis, but I like to be able to believe that maybe one day I will." Turning 90 — an event that the Kennedy Center and Tanglewood are celebrating this summer with birthday concerts — has caused Williams to reflect on his accomplishments, his remaining ambitions and what a lifetime of music has meant to him. Williams has a number of concerts planned for the rest of the year, including performances in Los Angeles, Singapore and Lisbon. But while Williams may be stepping away from film, he remains enchanted by cinema, and the ability of sound and image, when combined, to achieve liftoff. "I'd love to be around in 100 years to see what people are doing with film and sound and spatial, aural and visual effects. It has a tremendous future, I think," says Williams. "I can sense great possibility and great future in the atmospherics of the whole experience. I'd love to come back and see and hear it all." https://apnews.com/article/john-williams-indiana-jones-star-wars-music-af541b3979fd6c0ea624bb200c322f42

Although he plans to continue working on music outside of film, if you enjoy William's cinematic work, Indiana Jones 5 will probably be your last time to do so. And here I was, planning to sit that one out.