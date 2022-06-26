Judge approves legal name change for Elon Musk's trans daughter

ABC News reports that a judge in California has approved the name change requested by Elon Musk's daughter. The woman, 18, filed the legal papers in April.

"A new birth certificate reflecting the change of gender as described above shall be issued," stated a minute order issued by the judge's clerk. No objections to the petition were filed, which was brought April 18, the day after the petitioner's 18th birthday. "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," the petitioner stated in court papers.

Perhaps not the last of Musk's children to have a name change approved by a judge in the coming years.