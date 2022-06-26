Maddow on the manufacturing of abortion outrage on the right

In this segment from Rachel Maddow she reveals how, when the Roe v Wade decision was first decided, evangelicals and Republicans were not opposed to it as a group. The Southern Baptist Convention even called for legislation legalizing abortion and the former president of that conservative religious group is quoted as saying:

"I have always felt that it wasn't until after a child was born and had a life separate from its mother that it becomes an individual person. And it has always, therefore, seemed to me that what is best for the mother and for the future should be allowed."

It was only after conservatives and right-wing religious leaders realized that the issue could be weaponized to galvanize their base and sway elections that the outrage over abortion was manufactured.

And, as Maddow points out, this is machinery that's been methodically installed over the past 40 years and overturning Roe is not the end of what it is designed to destroy, it is only the beginning.

