An old rocket booster crashed on the moon and left a peculiar double crater

Rob Beschizza

Two craters 16m and 18m wide appeared on the moon right next to each other. It's out fault, obviously (obviously?), but the double trouble has scientists aflutter.

Astronomers predicted a mysterious object would hit the Moon on March 4 after tracking the debris for months. The object was large, and believed to be a spent rocket booster from the Chinese National Space Administration's Long March 3C vehicle that launched the Chang'e 5-T1 spacecraft in 2014. … "Surprisingly the crater is actually two craters, an eastern crater (18-meter diameter, about 19.5 yards) superimposed on a western crater (16-meter diameter, about 17.5 yards)," said NASA. No other rocket body lunar collision has ever created two craters to our knowledge. The strange ditch suggests whatever struck the Moon had a peculiar structure.