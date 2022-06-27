Blade Runner, 40 years old, "the greatest Sci-Fi of all time"

Esquire's Tom Ward argues that 1982's Blade Runner (with 1979's Alien—which is to say Ridley Scott) has defined science fiction since.
Visually and sonically assured, intelligent and moody, there is much to be admired in Blade Runner. But why has its legacy endured to such a degree? Perhaps in its gloomy portrayal of environmental catastrophe, social divide and oppressive authority we recognise our own world. Or perhaps it's because, despite all of its foreboding, Blade Runner offers a chance of hope.
The zag after Star Wars's zig.