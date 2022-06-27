Blockchain company offers $1 million reward for theft of $100 million in ether and other crypto

On June 24 Harmony, which operates the Horizon bridge that allows people to move assets across blockchains, announced that a "culprit" stole $100 million by exploiting a software vulnerability.

Harmony says it has attempted "communication with the hacker with an embedded message in a transaction to the culprit's address."

The message reads, "The Harmony team is interested in communicating and negotiating. Please reach out at security@harmony.one to start a conversation. Communication can be anonymous."

Etherscan.io's page for the hacker's wallet has comments from people pleading with the hacker to return their money:

Please return the funds. I've lost everything.

Please, I beg you, return the funds. I have lost everything and you have it. Those were my life savings, I am old, I HOPE you can find in your heart to give it back.

I know this will probably fall on deaf ears, but you have all I had on your address. Please return it, I beg you. At least some of it.

One commenter applauded the hacker for taking the money:

Well done, a bunch of capital operators should be hacked, they don't invest in technology, they only make money.