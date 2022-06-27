Jon Stewart's funny, powerful Mark Twain Prize acceptance speech

In April of this year, The Kennedy Center hosted the award ceremony for Jon Stewart's Mark Twain Prize. Speakers at the event included his old Daily Show pals, Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, Steve Carrel, Ed Helms, and Olivia Munn, along with Jimmy Kimmel, Pete Davidson, Dave Chappelle, and Egyptian TV comic and host, Bassem Youssef. Here is Stewart's acceptance speech.

Bruce Springsteen performed The Beatles' "Come Together" with Gary Clark, Jr. and his band and then did a solo acoustic version of "Born to Run."