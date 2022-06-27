Keanu no longer laughing at NFTs

Strange things are afoot at the Circle-K!

Keanu Reeves, who giddily laughed it up about NFTs while promoting the last film in the Maxtrix series, is now advising a 'Non-Fungible Labs' project wherein they introduce artists to NFTs.

The Verge:

It seems like Keanu Reeves may have had a change of heart around NFTs. In December, the actor was sent into peels of laughter after my colleague Alex Heath asked him about the idea of digital scarcity and digital collectibles. Reeves commented that digital items are easily reproduced.

Now, though, he's joined a project from Non-Fungible Labs, acting as an advisor for a program called the Futureverse Foundation, which aims to improve "the digital and physical worlds through the support of diverse artists and creative communities." According to The Hollywood Reporter, that involves introducing traditional artists to NFTs and funding their efforts.

…

Still, teaming up with an NFT project as an advisor for its charitable foundation that explicitly aims to get artists into the metaverse is quite an evolution from laughing at the idea that NFTs could be valuable. Non-Fungible Labs has somewhat addressed the video of Reeves laughing at the idea of NFTs, which someone posted in response to its Futureverse Foundation announcement on Twitter along with the question, "Did he change his opinion about NFTs?" The company responded: "more than an NFT."