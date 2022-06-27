Now when you wake up and lift your head from your "MyPillow," after you stretch, yawn, and face a brand new dystopic day, you can drink a fresh, hot cup of Mike Lindell's new "MyCoffee." It's just what you've been waiting for, no? "This is the best coffee you're ever gonna have in your life," Lindell claims. I imagine it tastes like sedition, desperation, and white supremacy. Delicious! You can watch Mike Lindell explain his new product here.
Mike Lindell wants to you sniff his grounds
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Mike Lindell
- new ventures
- politics
GOP's Paul Gosar hypes his white nationalist pals
On April 26, 2022, House Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) proudly announced on his website that he had won the "coveted Award for Conservative Excellence by the American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF), the highest conservative rating given to Members of Congress." From the press release: "I am once again honored to be recognized by the ACUF… READ THE REST
Arizona, the most "pro-life" state in America, "one of the worst states in the union" for child health
After the Roe decision was announced, Republican Governor of Arizona Doug Ducey tweeted, "Roe v Wade was a poorly-reasoned ruling that had no Constitutional basis. The Supreme Court has made the right decision by finally overturning it and giving governing power back to the people and the states. I am proud that Arizona has been… READ THE REST
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom."
In a recent speech, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom". A dire outcome indeed. READ THE REST
Got a home repair project? This HD endoscope camera can give you a closer look
As much as you hate it, sometimes we have to search for things in places we never want to go, like the kitchen sink's drain, the dusty attic, or the spider-web-laden area underneath the house. Your shrieks might just bring music to their ears! But as much as we don't want to see what's in these… READ THE REST
With Buildix Pro, you don't have to be a pro developer to make a killer website
Whether you have your own cookie business or run a celebrity gossip blog, having an unimpressive landing page can really slow things down. Sure, hiring a professional developer to create a website would be awesome, but their rates can be pretty steep, and that's not something you want to budget for these days. Just because… READ THE REST
Send untouched files and useless apps to the dump with this app for Macs
How much of your Mac's storage space is actually stuff you use? Odds are good a significant portion of your hard drive is filled with untouched downloads, duplicate files, and apps you forgot existed. You may not have noticed it, but the gradual slowing of your computer could be due to all those files just sitting… READ THE REST