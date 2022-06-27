Mike Lindell wants to you sniff his grounds

Jennifer Sandlin
Lindell. Photo: Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Now when you wake up and lift your head from your "MyPillow," after you stretch, yawn, and face a brand new dystopic day, you can drink a fresh, hot cup of Mike Lindell's new "MyCoffee." It's just what you've been waiting for, no? "This is the best coffee you're ever gonna have in your life," Lindell claims. I imagine it tastes like sedition, desperation, and white supremacy. Delicious! You can watch Mike Lindell explain his new product here.