Mike Lindell wants to you sniff his grounds

Now when you wake up and lift your head from your "MyPillow," after you stretch, yawn, and face a brand new dystopic day, you can drink a fresh, hot cup of Mike Lindell's new "MyCoffee." It's just what you've been waiting for, no? "This is the best coffee you're ever gonna have in your life," Lindell claims. I imagine it tastes like sedition, desperation, and white supremacy. Delicious! You can watch Mike Lindell explain his new product here.

With his pillow empire crumbling, Mike Lindell announces his new venture, MyCoffee: "The best coffee you are ever gonna have in your life!" pic.twitter.com/LkH9kFBgsU — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 26, 2022