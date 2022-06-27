Subway customer shot and killed employee and injured another over "too much mayonnaise"

I hate mayonnaise. Like, really hate it. But not this much. In Atlanta, a Subway sandwich maker was shot and killed and another injured by a customer reportedly infuriated by the overabundance of mayo on his sandwich. Police have arrested the suspect in the shooting. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

[The woman who survived], a 24-year-old, was shot in front of her 5-year-old child and is in critical condition at a hospital[…]

Willie Glenn, who co-owns the Subway location, told Channel 2 Action News both women started working there earlier this month and were considered "model employees."

"It breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich," Glenn said.