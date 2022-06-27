Watch Jordan Durrenberger's recreation of the Battle of Verdun in Lego: nearly seven brick-pounding minutes of stop-motion animation. It's extraordinarily well-made and edited, from artillery batteries and machine gun enfilades to hand-to-hand combat in the muck. There's no outright gore, but the combination of the goofy minifigs and brutal trench-warfare violence is really something. And he's made many more like it.
World War I's Battle of Verdun recreated and animated in Lego
- animation
- lego
- minifigs
- world war 1
