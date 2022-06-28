Elmo has been vaccinated for COVID-19

Everyone's favorite red muppet monster has been vaccinated because vaccines are safe and not scary.

CNN:

In a public service announcement released on Tuesday by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, Elmo's dad Louie — also a Muppet — shared his questions about the Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5. Elmo is 3 and a half years old.

"Was it safe? Was it the right decision?' I talked to our pediatrician so I could make the right choice," Louie said in the PSA. "I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love."

Covid-19 vaccines are now available for children under 5, and parents may have some questions, said Jeanette Betancourt, senior vice president of US social impact at Sesame Workshop.