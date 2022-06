Last week, at Stadtpark Openair in Hamburg, German, Iggy Pop performed a cover of legendary krautrock band NEU!'s "Hero." NEU's co-founder and guitarist, Michael Rother, join Iggy and the band.

It's so gratifying to see the godfather of punk covering and playing with a musician whose work had such a significant influence on him, Bowie, Eno, and punk rock. "Hero" is a NEU! track often cited by early punk rockers as being particularly inspiring.