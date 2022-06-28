Prideful gentleman with blue checkmark gets humiliated by Lake Superior on Twitter

Tom Litton, a very stable genius who prides himself on his brawny biceps and strapping back as much as his Mike Huckabee-style sense of incisive wit, entered into an argument with Lake Superior's Twitter account over abortion rights and came out soaking wet.

"This lake vehemently stands with women having the right to choose," tweeted the Lake, which has 143.2K followers.

Mr. Fitton (1.5M Followers), taking the bait, riposted: "Water is wet and abortion kills a human being."

Lake Superior deftly dunked the muscle-bound wag with a fact and a flourish: "Thomas, not even your first talking point is correct. Water is not wet, what water touches is wet. I'm confident I have a lot more experience in making things wet than you do."

Oooh — burned by water!

Try flexing harder, Mr. Fitton.