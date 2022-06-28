Sen. Ron Johnson admits to his role in the fake elector scheme

Having been presented with a ton of evidence and testimony as to his participation in the January 6th insurrectionist's Fake Elector scheme, Senator Ron Johnson has changed his story many times, and now admits culpability for "a two-minute role" in helping try to steal the election.

How much stealing of the election is too much?

Crooks and Liars:

On Friday, the amazing Lauren Windsor happened to be on the same flight to Milwaukee as the dopey election mule, Ron Johnson. After they had disembarked from the plane, Windsor took the opportunity to ask RoJo about his latest scandal with the fake electors. It didn't take him long to become completely flustered, but he did admit that he played "a two minute role" in the attempt to overturn the 2020 elections. Shortly after that, RoJo ran away, with a police escort, down a private staircase.

Bonus: