Andrew Giuliani was the most prominent man running in New York's GOP primary election, thanks to his famous father. But Republican voters picked congressman Lee Zeldin instead to represent them in November's election. As both men are Trump loyalists and he endorsed neither, the result doesn't represent a party measure of Trump's own influence, though it does suggest a preference for musty GOP stalwarts over flashy Trumpworld populists. Neither of them poll well against incumbent Dem governor Kathy Hochul, who reportedly has a 58% approval rating in the state.
Andrew Giuliani, son of weird Trump lawyer Rudy, loses bid to become Governor of New York
