Dr. Mario, but the game's difficulty changes based on your health insurance

Remember Dr. Mario, the wildly popular Mario game that was essentially Tetris but with a transdimensional Italian plumber hocking pills in his new guise as a doctor? Programmers Steven Nass and Ivy Hu have created a new version of the game that takes the traditional falling block puzzle competition and alters the difficulty based on the kind of health insurance you have. Before the game starts, you enter your type of coverage — HMO, FSA, etc — as well as your deductible, and that determines how fast the jumping doctor-plumber's pills fall down the chasm.

Spoiler alert: it's hard to survive in the Mushroom Kingdom with a $4000 PPO.

Dr Mario Insurance