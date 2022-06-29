Famously inebriated presidential advisor rapidly recants admission of guilt

There goes Rudy G, again. In true MAGA fashion, it appears in attempting to cast aspersion the former attorney to Donald J. Trump mistakenly admits his own guilt. Giuliani did quickly recant his admission as if he even surprised himself.

Raw Story:

Writing on Twitter, Giuliani took issue with Hutchinson's claim that he sought a pardon from former President Donald Trump. "The January 6 Witch Hunt Cabal has now exceeded even its prior fraudulent," he said. "The last witness was a reckless liar. Contrary to her false testimony she was never present when I asked for a pardon." The former New York mayor then added, "Actually, I told the President I did not want or need one." Despite Giuliani's claims, however, we do know that he was directly involved in the process of lobbying Trump to pardon allies for their actions leading up to the January 6 Capitol riots.