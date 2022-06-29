Feeling left out, Marjorie Taylor Greene wants her own January 6th hearings

Republican congressperson and national embarrassment from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene is raging against the January 6th Select Committee and wants to present her own witnesses. Perhaps she will demonstrate that Trump is "fragrantly" a victim of the "gazpacho police."

Newsweek:

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she may hold her "own" January 6 hearings if the House committee does not allow arguments against testimony regarding former President Donald Trump's behavior on the day the U.S. Capitol was attacked.

Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked as an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified on Tuesday that Trump attempted to lunge at the steering wheel of a limo to take him to the Capitol on January 6. While responding to a tweet suggesting that the Secret Service agents involved denied the claim from NBC's chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander, Greene said that she would take matters into her own hands if the agents did not publicly testify before the House committee.

"If the @January6thCmte won't allow these men to testify on television, broadcasted on every major network, I'm going to start holding my own J6 committee hearings," Greene tweeted. "I might just do it anyways."