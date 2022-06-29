Footage from nearby park shows Russian rockets hitting Ukraine mall

No-one appears to be hurt in this security footage from a park near the mall bombed Monday by Russian forces in Ukraine. But the destructive force of the explosions is clear. At least 18 people died in the attack, with dozens more injured.

Zelenskyy said in a Tuesday Telegram post that Russia was sabotaging "people's attempts to live a normal life, which make the occupiers so angry." He said the mall had been "no threat to the Russian army" and had "no strategic value." He also called the missile strikes "one of the most daring terrorist attacks in European history."

The footage was broadcast on the Ukraine TV channel Tpyxa.