A fellow named Jonathon Pruitt reportedly snapped the photo below of a preserved Burger King "found behind a wall" at Wilmington, Delaware's Concord Mall. I can't locate any additional information about this monumental discovery but it's a stunning example of American fast food archaeology.

A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE. This photo was snapped by Jonathon Pruitt April of 2022. pic.twitter.com/G3V3SnJM3J — Jeze3D.exe v2.2.1 (@RealJezebelley) June 28, 2022

I hope that disturbing the crypt does not anger the original Marvelous Magical Burger King himself:

