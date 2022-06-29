Kamala Harris disappoints in CNN interview: "Do what now?"

Vice President Kamala Harris seems out of ideas for saving abortion rights in the United States. In this CNN interview, she comes off as bored, tired, defensive, and unhappy to be there.

CNN:

What do you say to Democratic voters who argue "Wait a minute, we worked really hard to elect a Democratic president and vice president, a Democratic-led House, a Democratic-led Senate. Do it now."

Harris:

Do what now? What now? I mean, we need, we, listen, what we did, we extended the Child Tax Credit.

CNN:

I'm sorry, when I say "Do it now," yeah, act legislatively to make abortion rights legal.

Harris:

We feel the same way. Do it now. Congress needs to do it now in terms of permanently putting in place a clear indication that it is the law of the land that women have the ability and the right to make decisions about their reproductive care and the government does not have the right to make those decisions for a woman.