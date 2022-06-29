Radio station mysteriously plays the same Rage Against the Machine song for hours on end

Early this morning listeners of Kiss Radio 104.9 FM in Vancouver, Canada were treated to Rage Against the Machine killer song, "Killing in the Name." Not once, not twice, but repeatedly, hundreds of times, for hours on end. Even when listeners called in to request another song, "Killing in the Name" mysteriously played on and on without a break. Nobody knew what triggered the seamless loop, but two different theories floated around online.

From The Guardian:

By midday, the song had played hundreds of times on Kiss Radio 104.9 FM, prompting online speculation that the singular choice was a protest against layoffs by parent company Rogers Sports and Media. Industry insiders, however, argued it was a stunt to signal a format change at the station to alternative rock. The song's lyrics include the repeated line: "Fuck you, I won't do what you tell me!". The station, however, played the sanitised radio edit.

When The Guardian called the station to get some clarity, a man who "asked to be called Apollo after the character in the Rocky films" was tight-lipped about the prank. "I'm not allowed to say. I'm just a guy in a booth, just letting the Rage play over and over," said Apollo, who claimed the song was already playing when he arrived at work.