Texas' favorite MILF porn connoisseur picks a fight with a Muppet

Mexican vacation expert and Senator from the State of Texas Ted Cruz is mad at Elmo for getting vaccinated.

Christ, what an asshole.

NY Daily News:

Elmo, the beloved red Muppet on the long-running children's television show "Sesame Street," is now vaccinated against COVID-19 — but not everyone is happy about it.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz expressed his outrage at a public service announcement featuring Elmo and his dad Louie, which was designed to encourage parents and caregivers to get informed about COVID shots for younger kids.

"You were super duper today getting your COVID vaccine, Elmo," Louie says during the 60-second spot. "Yeah, there was a little pinch, but it was OK," the little furry red monster, who's 3 years old, responded.