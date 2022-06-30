Sore Putin lashes out at "disgusting" world leaders who mocked his shirtless photo

A wounded Vladimir Putin lashed out at the world leaders who poked fun of his 2009 photo in which he posed on his horsey without a shirt. During a meeting in Turkmenistan this morning, he said western leaders would look "disgusting" if they pulled the same stunt.

The disgruntled dictator was referring to the wisecracks made by Boris Johnson, who asked before posing for a group photo at the G7 summit last weekend whether or not he and other world leaders should take off their shirts. "We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson joked.

To which Justin Trudeau replied, "We're going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display."

"We've got to show them our pecs!" Johnson yukked back.

So Putin, defending his own honor (and pecs), told a reporter this morning that "unlike him, Western leaders abuse alcohol and don't do sports," according to AP.

"I don't know how they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist," the laughingstock said. "But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case." So there!