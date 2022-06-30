Amazing video compiles a decade's worth of the most spectacular Phoenician haboobs

It's dust storm season here in Phoenix. We also call them haboobs. They sometimes bring much-needed rain, but often just a whole lot of dust. But they look really wild. Here's an amazing video that compiles a decade's worth of the most spectacular Phoenician haboobs. Michael Zhang describes the video:

Storm-chasing photographer Mike Olbinski has released a gorgeous 4-minute short film that compiles timelapses of epic dust storms that have swept through his home of Phoenix, Arizona, over the past decade.

The video is simultaneously mesmerizing and terrifying. I'll finish watching after I go gather my lawn chairs and bring them safely inside, as the latest haboob is just about to roll in.