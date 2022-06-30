Amazon to block UAE search results for LGBT stuff

Amazon is to hide LGBT-themed goods from search results in the UAE, bowing to government pressure there. No more rainbow flags!

"As a company, we remain committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and we believe that the rights of LGBTQ+ people must be protected," an Amazon spokesperson told the BBC. However, they added: "With Amazon stores around the world, we must also comply with the local laws and regulations of the countries in which we operate."

Amazon could choose to let the UAE block the site—to respect the local customs of those who do not share its proclaimed core values by passing over that small market. But the idea of Amazon not doing business anywhere it can under any conceivable circumstances is treated as an absurdity, something no sane person would expect Amazon to do, and suggesting it will get you sanctimoniously lectured about business reality. In this is the seed of what will happen here in the coming years if you give it credence there.

(Disney, to its rare credit, has of late been refusing to censor movies for foreign markets and quietly marketing around the resulting bans—an experiment I hope it is rewarded for)