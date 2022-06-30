The Howard Stern Show just posted this clip of an interview with Jason Alexander with the two discussing the incredible list of people who almost played George Costanza on Seinfeld. Steve Buscemi and Paul Shaffer apparently auditioned while Chris Rock and Danny DeVito were actually offered the role!
Chris Rock and Danny DeVito almost played George Constanza on Seinfeld, says Jason Alexander
