Why would a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch want to make illegal contributions to US politicians, including House minority leader Kevin McCarthy? The GOP doesn't seem to care who Lev Parnas paid as long as the money flowed in. Besides, Parnas was a close associate of America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani, working closely with him to try to smear Hunter Biden, which cemented his reputation as being above reproach.

Oetken ordered Parnas, who pocketed at least $2 million from the fraud scheme,to pay $2.3 million in restitution. It is unclear if he will be able to do so. Defense lawyer Joseph Bondy said at the sentencing that Parnas — who appeared in court with his wife and infant daughter — has "most recently" been working as a nighttime DoorDash delivery person. Bondy asked Oetken to treat his client with leniency because he complied with congressional subpoenas, but the judge declined to do so. "What's exceptional is that other people refused to comply," he said.

