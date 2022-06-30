How I make the best popcorn

I love the perfect salty and buttery, but always crispy and never soggy popcorn you can get at good movie theaters and theme parks. I finally figured it out.

I tried microwave popcorn. I tried making my own microwave popcorn in paper bags, and glass bowls, adding butter before, adding butter after. I tried an air popper. All of these were fine but did not achieve that awesome level of pro-made popcorn. The microwave stuff always gets a bit soggy as soon as it cools, and lacks the texture I was looking for, the air popper never got even enough coatings of butter and salt that some pieces were salt bombs, and some were just soggy with butter.

After a lot of experimentation, I found 3 things in addition to popcorn to be the secret.

I am making my popcorn on the stovetop in a Whirley Pop. The made-for-popping corn pan lets the steam escape as the popcorn is popped as it evenly pops all the popcorn perfectly without burning. I start with 1/2 cup of popcorn and I use a heaping tablespoon of butter-flavored coconut oil in the pan, and it gives every piece exactly the butter flavoring I am looking for. When the popping is done, which is easy to determine with the Whirley Pop, I sprinkle the popped corn with the evil sounding, but quite excellent Flavacol.

Flavacol is a sodium salt and butter flavoring with some yellow dyes in it. I use about ½ tsp sprinkled over and shaken into the popcorn.

That is it. I used to add nutritional yeast and still enjoy it but rarely add it as my daughter hates it.

Whirley Pop in red with metal gear via Amazon

Dutchman's Popcorn Coconut Oil | Butter Flavored Oil, 30oz Jar – Colored with Natural Beta Carotene, Makes Theater Style Popcorn, Vegan, Healthy, Zero Trans Fat, Gluten Free, Made in USA via Amazon

Flavacol via Amazon