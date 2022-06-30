Kool cigarettes are made by Penguins, and this 1930s cartoon shows how

This delightful 1930s cartoon presents the real story of how Kool cigarettes are made: cute penguins run the factory. They select only the healthiest tobacco leaves, blend them, grind cooling ice into the tobacco, then roll the ice-tobacco mixture into paper tubes and cut them into cigarettes, so they can be enjoyed by smokers who think their lungs are being soothed with cool fresh air when they are actually being coated with cancerous smoke. The penguins even make a large cigarette for Lady Liberty!

[via r/ObscureMedia]