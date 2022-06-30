Man who tried to strip off clothes on a plane faces 20 years in prison

A few months ago, a 33-year-old gentleman flying to Charlotte, North Carolina shoved a flight attendant, leaped over passengers and onto a beverage cart, "sent cups and drinks flying," screamed an obscenity, and for the grand finale, tried to strip off his clothes. At one point, while the man was "acting up," Marines who happened to be onboard sat in the seats next to him, according to Yahoo! But in the end, even Marines weren't enough to keep the peace, and the plane, traveling from Seattle, back-tracked to make an emergency landing in Billings, Montana, where he was removed from the aircraft.

Today he pleaded guilty to interference with flight members and attendants and faces up to 20 years in prison, although it seems like offering medical treatment would be a better solution.

Via Yahoo!