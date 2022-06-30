Mattel just released a David Bowie "Hunky Dory" Barbie doll to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary

In 2019, Mattel released an otherworldly David Bowie Barbie doll in honor of Space Oddity's 50th anniversary. This year, Bowie's iconic Hunky Dory album turns 50 so Mattel created another Barbie celebrating the artist. The doll is rocking Bowie's powder blue suit as seen in the "Life on Mars?" video below. It's $50.

"It's a tribute to Bowie – his outfit, his makeup, his features – to emulate his essence and make sure it looked like Barbie, but as Bowie," says the doll's lead designer Linda Kyaw-Merschon.