Men rush to get vasectomies after Supreme Court ends right to abortion

The Washington Post reports that men are "rushing" to get vasectomies in the wake of the Supreme Court ending Americans' right to abortions. Doug Stein, a Florida surgeon referred to as the "Vasectomy King", is seeing a sharp increase in appointments.

Stein said that before Friday, he received four or five vasectomy requests a day. Since the court's decision was announced, that number has spiked to 12 to 18 requests per day. "It was very, very noticeable Friday, and then the number that came in over the weekend was huge and the number that is still coming in far exceeds what we have experienced in the past," Stein told The Post."Many of the guys are saying that they have been thinking about a vasectomy for a while, and the Roe v. Wade decision was just that final factor that tipped them over the edge and made them submit the online registration."

It's expensive, but couples can split the deferens.