Who's the Boss? is getting a reboot

When have modern sitcom reboots/ reunions ever failed? That question isn't rhetorical; I'm actually curious. Because to my recollection, I can't think of a single time, in recent memory, where a sitcom reunion or reboot went completely bust. Barring Roseanne Barr's removal from The Conners, the revival series has gone off without a hitch and is still chugging along. And even though the most recent Saved by the Bell reboot hit the skids, the series garnered a host of critical approval. Again, I'm talking about going completely bust here, folks, and being a critical darling doesn't fit the aforementioned criteria. It seems like modern sitcom reboots are an automatic license to print money and attract eyeballs.

Not one to miss a potential payday, Amazon's Freevee has greenlit a Who's the Boss? revival series with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano reprising their roles. Television legend Norman Lear is also attached as the series executive producer.