Congratulations to a beloved 90210 star on the birth of his new child

DJ, dancer, rap artist, and actor Brian Austin Green, best known for his series-spanning portrayal of David Silver on Aaron Spelling's highwater mark, the acclaimed Beverly Hills 90210, has a new child. Green and his wife Sharna Burgess shared the news that Zane Walker Green was born on June 28th.

EW:

On Thursday, Green and Burgess shared a photo of their newborn gently holding his dad's finger on Instagram, with Burgess writing, "My heart is now forever outside of my body."

Zane, born June 28, is Burgess' first child. Green has four other sons: three with ex-wife Megan Fox and one with his former 90210 costar Vanessa Marcil.