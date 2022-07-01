US Senator from Cancun, Ted Cruz, lost this fight before he even picked it. Elmo is vaccinated and Ted is a jerk. The Late Show weaponizes some classic Sesame Street for a musical send-up of the traitorous Texan.
Elmo and friends humiliate Ted Cruz
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- punching down
Behringer synthesizer maker wages bizarre attack against critic
Electronic music equipment maker Behringer deleted a bizarre video (above) of a fake device called the Kirn CorkSniffer, named after tech journalist Peter Kirn, founder of CDM, a digital music magazine. The fake device has a caricature which depicts Kirn as having an unusually long nose. From MusicTech: Behringer has seemingly launched a cruel… READ THE REST
Universal wants to take away prisoners' mixtapes
They're suing a group that sends care-packages to prisoners that include mixtapes featuring funk, soul and hiphop artists. READ THE REST
Safely store precious photos with this deeply discounted cloud storage plan
From your daughter's first trip to Disneyland to that epic fried chicken dish your favorite restaurant served you last weekend, you like to capture every precious moment of your life on your phone. And when you combine all those photos with the many different files you've saved on your devices, you've got a pretty hefty amount of data on… READ THE REST
The VacOne Air Brewer Uses Vacuum Pressure To Make Perfect Coffee Every Time
For years coffee experts have recommended pourover as the best way to make coffee at home. But now, thanks to an ingenious design that was recently perfected, the traditional pourover has some serious competition. If you're the kind of person who thinks life is too short for bad coffee, say hello to the all-new VacOne… READ THE REST
This iPhone app lets you scan your problems away, and it comes at a discount!
Let's face it. Most people need an assistant. Who doesn't want a little bit of help from time to time with things like organization? Unfortunately, especially with our current technology surplus, it can be a bit easy to fall behind and feel disorganized. When scanning documents, in particular, it can be tough to figure out how to… READ THE REST