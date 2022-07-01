How Rian Johnson approaches writing

If you've been paying attention to movie news, Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel has a title and slew of cast members. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will see Daniel Craig reprise his role as flamboyant detective Benoit Blanc alongside an all-star cast, including Ed Norton, Kathryn Hahn and Kate Hudson. Even though Craig's turn as Benoit helped give Knives Out an added boost, Rian Johnson's script was arguably the film's best part. By splicing the traditional Agatha Christie formula and adding a Hitchcockian undercurrent of suspense, Johnson's seamless genre-mixing affords Knives Out an utterly unique lens on "whodunnit" movies.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Behind the Curtain takes a compilation of interview snippets with Rian Johnson detailing how he constructed the brilliant screenplay for Knives Out. The only lingering mystery of the video is if Johnson can apply the same level of creativity for Glass Onion.