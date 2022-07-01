Knight Foundation invites white nationalist Tucker Carlson to speak on the future of news 

The Knight Foundation was founded in 1950 with a goal to "support a more effective democracy by funding free expression and journalism, arts and culture in community, research in areas of media and democracy, and in the success of American cities and towns where the Knight brothers once published newspapers."

It sounds like a worthy goal, which makes you wonder why it has invited white nationalist Tucker Carlson to speak at an event is it sponsoring called The Future of News: Trust and Polarization. It really goes against the Knight Foundation's belief in "engaged, equitable and inclusive communities," unless its definition of inclusivity is lending legitimacy to powerful anti-democratic fascists.

From the Check My Ads Institute:

Tucker Carlson contributed to election disinformation, using his platform to promote stories of "meaningful election fraud" without evidence.

Tucker Carlson aired multiple interviews with Thomas Caldwell, the leader of the Oath Keepers, after he had been charged with seditious conspiracy. As of today, the segment is live on FoxNews.com and still frames Caldwell as a "person worthy of trust."

Tucker Carlson is now promoting his new film Patriot Purge, a 3-part series that claims the J6 insurrection was planned by the FBI and other national security groups. This film Is based on unsupported conspiracy theories.

The Knight Foundation's mission states that "we believe an informed citizenry is essential for representative democracy to function effectively." Carlson runs counter to these values, intentionally leading his audience towards a white nationalist worldview. It's clear that Tucker Carlson does not contribute to the Knight Foundation's mission of supporting an informed citizenry. However it will continue to empower Carlson's mission to disguise his lies, conspiracy theories, and white nationalist talking points as news and journalism. The legitimacy you provide will help him continue to misinform his audience and undermine our democratic process.

If Adolf Hitler flew in today

They'd send a limousine anyway

("White Man In Hammersmith Palais" by The Clash, 1977)