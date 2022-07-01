Liz Cheney speaks the truth in primary debate, but who is listening?

One of only a handful of Qult-resistant Republicans left standing, staunch conservative Rep. Liz Cheney (WY) made clear why she sits with the Democrat-heavy House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection during a primary debate last night (see video below).

"The truth matters. And the claims that Ms. [Trump-picked challenger Harriet] Hageman is making about the 2020 election are the same claims for which the President's lead lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was disbarred," Cheney said. "They are simply not true."

"The President's own attorney general has said that.

"The President [Trump]'s own deputy attorney general has said that.

"President Trump's campaign manager said that.

"President Trump's White House counsel said that.

"President Trump's own family said that."

Cheney can lay out the facts until she's blue (as opposed to red) in the face, but let's get real. She's talking to converted Qnuts in MAGA country. Good luck to her.