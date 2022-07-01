Safely store precious photos with this deeply discounted cloud storage plan

From your daughter's first trip to Disneyland to that epic fried chicken dish your favorite restaurant served you last weekend, you like to capture every precious moment of your life on your phone. And when you combine all those photos with the many different files you've saved on your devices, you've got a pretty hefty amount of data on your hands.

There are many reasons to back up your personal data, from storage limitations to unsafe connections, and few cloud storage plans do it better than Degoo. Not only does this data storage solution offer users more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, but it's also incredibly safe and easy to use. Plus, a lifetime subscription costs just $239.99 with coupon code DEGOO, way less than its standard rate.

Unlike other data storage services, Degoo ensures all of your photos, videos, files, and more stay safe and for your eyes only, complete with end-to-end encryption at all times. And you can upload data from any of your devices, whether it be your tablet, phone, or laptop. It even allows you to safely send and share files with family and friends via email, as a link, or through your preferred messaging app.

If you've never used a backup system like Degoo before, don't stress, as it's straightforward. All the files you upload are automatically replicated, ensuring nothing gets deleted or misplaced, which is a real relief. It even offers automatic file change detection to keep everything up to date and in order. That's why it's no surprise Degoo continues to be celebrated online, earning it 4.5 out of 5 stars among more than 40 reviews, praised by top tech review outlets like TechRadar.

Get a lifetime subscription to Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan with 50 TB of storage space for the deeply discounted rate of just $239.99 when you use code DEGOO for 20% off through July 31!

Prices subject to change.