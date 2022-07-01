New Tesla lawsuit alleges racism

Tesla's Fremont plant has generated yet another discrimination lawsuit for the beleaguered EV automaker. This time a group of former and current employees who happen to be black alleges that the company knew about discrimination and did nothing to stop it.

SF Chron:

Electric car-maker Tesla was sued again Thursday, this time by a group of current and former African-American workers at its Fremont factory who say they were subject to racist graffiti, slurs and harassment they said the company and managers knew about but did nothing to stop.

The complaint lists more than a dozen current and former Tesla workers, but also lists dozens of Tesla employees as plaintiffs.

…

The plaintiffs, "have been subjected to offensive racist comments and offensive racist behavior and discipline by colleagues, leads, supervisors, managers, and/or Human Resources personnel on a daily basis," the suit said.