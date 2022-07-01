The trailer for See How They Run looks like a classic

The classic glamor of Hollywood is seemingly back from its extended sabbatical. Whether through the choice of subject matter or the washed-out color grading that has become synonymous with modern "mature film," the trademark sheen and style Hollywood films used to be known for has become an endangered aesthetic. Occasionally, masters like Wes Anderson and Kenneth Branagh will revive the style for films like Grand Budespet Hotel and Death on the Nile, respectively. It's no coincidence that both films are period pieces that feature elements of mystery paired with opulent sets and vibrant colors. Nothing screams old Hollywood like a gorgeously shot and artfully designed mystery.

In the video linked above, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, and Adrian Brody, star in See How They Run. The film follows Rockwell and Ronan's characters as they attempt to uncover the identity of a serial killer rampaging through a group of theater professionals in London's West End of the 1950s. The film looks to revive the classic glamor of Hollywood by setting the narrative in the era where such movies were commonplace.