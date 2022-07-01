This otherworldly Jetsons home is for sale in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This Tusla, Oklahoma house that bears a striking resemblance to the Orbit City residence of the Jetsons home could be yours for $415,000. Disclosure: there is no floating dog treadmill included. From the property listing:
Investors dream!! Truly one of a kind, 2005 custom build. Starting with a personal elevator ride to the top floor, as an investment property, the first thing your guests will see is the breathtaking view of the Tulsa Skyline. Or make this your own personal hideaway. The possibilities are endless.