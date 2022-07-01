Video: brawl breaks out in VIP section at Eagles concert during "Take It Easy"

While The Eagles performed at the British Summertime festival in London's Hyde Park last week, a massive brawl broke out in the VIP section. Worse, it was during the song "Take It Easy." The Eagles kept right on playing. Apparently the VIP tickets cost nearly $500 and included "dedicated premium standing viewing area in front of the stage." Also, a dedicated VIP bar. Video below. From Variety:

A man in an Eagles t-shirt can also be seen throwing punches at security guards while a woman in a green dress is shepherded off the premises.

To top it off, as security guards violently held the fighters back to take them away from the situation, another uninvolved person is heard yelling, "You've got to take it easy!"