Browse through live nature cams on Explore.org

Popkin
belizar/Shutterstock.com

Explore.org has a huge selection of live webcams to browse through. The cameras show real-time nature settings and animals, like these Decorah North Eagles. Of course, it's more fun to go explore the great outdoors in real life, but that's not always a possibility. If you're feeling stressed, try watching some animals doing their thing out in the wild.