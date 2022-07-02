Explore.org has a huge selection of live webcams to browse through. The cameras show real-time nature settings and animals, like these Decorah North Eagles. Of course, it's more fun to go explore the great outdoors in real life, but that's not always a possibility. If you're feeling stressed, try watching some animals doing their thing out in the wild.
Browse through live nature cams on Explore.org
Michigan GOP introduces a bill to stop something they admit doesn't happen anyways
Time wasting, and making sure everyone knows who they do not like, seems to be the point of this new legislation brought by some of Michigan's GOP legislators. TPM: When Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) accused Republicans of manufacturing "fake issues," several Republicans apparently took that as serious advice. During a press conference on… READ THE REST
Joe Turkel, 1927-2022
Actor Joe Turkel, famed for his brief but arresting roles as The Shining's ghostly bartender and Blade Runner's tycoon Eldon Tyrell among countless others, is dead at 94. Over the course of the next four decades, Turkel worked extensively, with notable films including "King Rat," "The Sand Pebbles," "The St. Valentine's Day Massacre" and his… READ THE REST
Make a pleasant little town in Six-Sided Streets
Six-Sided Streets is a surprisingly gripping puzzle game by Chris Krimowsky, themed around building out a "pleasant little town" on an island. The map is hex tiles, and the game feeds you three tiles at a time in seemingly random combinations which may be rotated and placed on the map. The aim is to build… READ THE REST
