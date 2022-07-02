Joe Turkel, 1927-2022

Actor Joe Turkel, famed for his brief but arresting roles as The Shining's ghostly bartender and Blade Runner's tycoon Eldon Tyrell among countless others, is dead at 94.

Over the course of the next four decades, Turkel worked extensively, with notable films including "King Rat," "The Sand Pebbles," "The St. Valentine's Day Massacre" and his final film "The Dark Side of the Moon." He also appeared in three of director Bert I. Gordon's films: "Tormented," "The Boy and the Pirates" and "Village of the Giants."

On TV, he appeared in episodes of popular shows such as "The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp," "Sky King," "Tales from the Darkside," "The Lone Ranger," "S.W.A.T," "Adam-12," "Ironside," "The Andy Griffith Show," "Ben Casey," "The Untouchables," "Dragnet," "Miami Vice" and "Bonanza." His final credit before retiring was a voice role in a 1997 "Blade Runner" video game spinoff.